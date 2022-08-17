Ukraine Response 2022 Displacement Surveys: Refugees from Ukraine and other TCNs - Czechia (15 June –29 July 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, refugees from Ukrainian and other Third Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring and other EU countries as a result of the war in Ukraine. According to the Czech Ministry of Interior and Foreign Police data, 389,837 refugees from Ukraine and other TCNs registered for temporary protection in Czechia as of 29 July 2022 and 63,457 were accommodated through the KACPUs (Regional Centres for Help and Assistance to Ukraine).*

This report is based on a survey on displacement patterns, needs and intentions launched by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix (DTM) in Czechia in mid-June 2022. All interviews were conducted face-to-face by IOM’s DTM trained enumerators with adult refugees and other TCNs fleeing Ukraine. This report presents an analysis based on 1,006 surveys collected between 15 June and 29 July 2022. The sample is not representative of all displaced populations from Ukraine into Czechia, and results should only be considered as indicative.