Ukraine Response 2022 Displacement Surveys: Refugees from Ukraine and other TCNs - Czechia (01 Aug - 30 Sep 2022)

Since 24 February 2022, refugees from Ukraine including Third-Country Nationals (TCNs) have been fleeing from Ukraine to neighbouring and other European Union (EU) member states as a result of the conflict. According to the Czech Ministry of Interior and Foreign Police data, 437,818 refugees from Ukraine and TCNs registered for temporary protection in Czechia as of 30 September 2022 and 72,522 were accommodated through the KACPUs (Regional Centres for Help and Assistance to Ukraine). This report is based on a survey on displacement patterns, needs and intentions launched by IOM’s Displacement Tracking Matrix ( DTM )in Czechia in mid-June 2022. All interviews were conducted face-to-face by IOM’s DTM-trained enumerators with adult refugees and other TCNs fleeing Ukraine. The report presents an analysis based on 1,312 surveys collected between 01 August and 30 September 2022.