Ukraine Refugee Situation Operational Update - Czech Republic, 27 April 2022

Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine on 24 February 2022, the Czech Republic has seen the arrival of over300,000 refugees from neighbouring countries (estimated), the majority women,children,and among them older people and those with underlying vulnerabilities. Many require urgent medical assistance and support, including persons with chronic illnesses and those with mental and physical disabilities.

To ensure a favourable protection environment, UNHCR is supporting government-led efforts through a multisectoral response focusing on protection, reception and shelter and material assistancefor most vulnerable groups and those with specific needs.

UNHCR and partners are present in urban areas in the Czech Republic where the majority of refugees are located to provide information on rights and available services, identify vulnerabilities and refer them to relevant services, and to monitor and reinforce reception conditions, while ensuring basic needs are met.