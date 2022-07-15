Regional Refugee Response Plan for the Ukraine Situation - Inter-Agency Operational Update: Czech Republic, March - June 2022

As of 30 June 2022, the Czech Republic has granted Temporary Protection to 375,736 refugees fleeing from Ukraine. The country continues to register new arrivals, but the flow has been considerably reduced. 46% are women and 36% children.

The Czech Republic is both a transit and a destination country with the third highest number of registered Ukrainian refugees after Poland and Germany (highest number per capita). The large Ukrainian diaspora, the dynamic economy (lowest unemployment rate in the EU) and the significant solidarity with refugees are the elements that have led to the current situation. While movements within the Schengen area and to Ukraine are complex to monitor, enrollments of Ukrainian children for the 2022-2023 school year will provide additional evidence of the number of refugees planning to remain.

In March 2022, as part of a regional approach led by UNHCR, UN agencies in the Czech Republic (IOM, UNHCR, UNICEF, UNIC, WHO) developed a Refugee Response Plan to support governmentefforts. Since then, the organizations have been progressively strengthening their response capacities.

Operational context

A national collective effort that quickly stabilized the situation. On 17 March 2022, the Government approved a package of laws (“Lex Ukraine”) that focus on the rapid registration and integration of refugees. Apart from temporary protection, the laws introduced key measures related to access to health insurance, the labor market and education, humanitarian allowance for refugees, and solidarity allowance for hosts. Government efforts coupled with numerous private initiatives (private enterprises and public) and interventions of experienced Czech NGOs allowed the situation to be stabilized quickly.

A comprehensive integration agenda. The Government has developed a comprehensive integration agenda through a three phased strategy: flight for safety, adaptation and coexistence, long-term solutions. The Government strategy is articulated around 13 priority areas implemented through 13 working-groups, including coordination, communication, financing, digital management, and all the relevant aspects of refugee integration (e.g. housing, education, health, social affairs, security, etc.).

Entering in a new phase. Although very high, the initial unprecedented solidarity may wane and will need to be continuously enhanced. Stricter rules in the “Lex Ukraine” will be implemented including an end to the humanitarian allowance for refugees with free accommodation, food, and basic hygiene products, and health insurance coverage for refugees limited to a maximum of 150 days, except for children and the elderly. Vulnerable refugees will gradually be included in the social safety nets already in place for vulnerable Czech people. Not only to decrease the pressure on the capital Prague, but to also stimulate the economy in the regions, the authorities will set up a coordination mechanism and measures to motivate refugees to relocate from the capital to less crowded municipalities.