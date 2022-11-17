Regional Refugee Response Plan for the Ukraine Situation - Inter-Agency Operational Update: Czech Republic, July - October 2022

As of 31 October 2022, the Czech Republic has granted Temporary Protection to 453,725 refugees fleeing from Ukraine. The country continues to register new arrivals, but the flow has considerably reduced since March 2022. 47% of refugees entering the Czech Republic are women and 33% children.

The Czech Republic is both a transit and a destination country with the third highest number of registered Ukrainian refugees in the region, after Poland and Germany, and the highest number of refugees from Ukraine per capita globally. The large Ukrainian diaspora present in Czech Republic before the war, the dynamic economy with the lowest unemployment rate in the EU and the significant solidarity with refugees have led to large numbers of Ukrainians choosing to seek safety in the Czech Republic. While movements within the Schengen area and back to Ukraine are complex to monitor, nearly 60,000 children have been enrolled in Czech schools for the 2022-23 school year, which indicates many Ukrainian families remain in the Czech Republic as refugees.