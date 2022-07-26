Czech Republic - Forest fire (DG ECHO, HZS Ústecký , JRC-EFFIS, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 26 July 2022)

A forest fire reportedly broke out on 25 July in the Bohemian Switzerland National Park, close to Hrensko municipality (northern Czech Republic, near the border with Germany).

According to national authorities, several hundreds of people have been evacuated, and an accommodation shelter has been opened in Decín municipality. During the evening of 25 July, firefighting operations focused on the immediate protection of the municipalities of Hrensko, Mezná, Mezní Louka, and Janov.

On 26 July, Czech Republic activated the EU Civil Protection Mechanism, requesting support with aerial firefighting means, due to the high wind conditions affecting the area.