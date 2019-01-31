United Nations operation in Cyprus - Report of the Secretary-General (S/2019/37)

I. Introduction

II. Significant developments

My report issued on 15 October 2018 (S/2018/919), submitted pursuant to Security Council resolution 2430 (2018), provided an update on my good offices mission and the consultations conducted on my behalf by senior United Nations official Jane Holl Lute. In that report, I observed that prospects for a comprehensive settlement between the two communities on the island remain alive, and I informed the Security Council of my intention to instruct Ms. Lute to continue consultations with the parties, with a view to agreeing on terms of reference which would constitute a consensus starting point for meaningful negations leading to a settlement within a foreseeable horizon. As part of this effort, Ms. Lute continued to separately hold discussions with the Greek Cypriot leader, Nicos Anastasiades, and the Turkish Cypriot leader, Mustafa Akıncı, as well as with representatives of the guarantor Powers, Greece, Turkey and the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland. Ms. Lute also met with the High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy/Vice President of the European Commission, as an observer to the Conference on Cyprus, in Brussels, during the reporting period.

Recent perception surveys conducted jointly by Greek Cypriot and Turkish Cypriot market research companies, with United Nations and World Bank involvement, suggest that, while expectations remain low, a clear majority in both communities continue to desire a settlement of the Cyprus issue. Although their reasons and motivations differ, there is apprehension in both communities about the implications of a prolonged status quo. At the same time, uncertainty about the future of the settlement negotiations appears to hamper political engagement and risks eroding the support for reunification in the two communities. Although the level of confidence between the two communities has grown somewhat in recent years, the polls show that still just under half of Cypriots on both sides trust members of the other community. Levels of socialization with the other community have increased in the Turkish Cypriot community but remain low for Greek Cypriots. There is nonetheless a willingness in both communities to cooperate with the other in areas such as business, sports, environmental protection, culture, education and natural disasters. Both communities continue to express the desire for a peace process that is more inclusive, transparent and representative of the people. Combined with the uncertain future of the peace process, there is widespread and growing anxiety among Turkish Cypriots with regard to the future livelihood of their community. The serious economic impact of the devaluation of the Turkish lira remained the primary preoccupation of the Turkish Cypriot authorities and public during the reporting period. On the Greek Cypriot side, surveys reveal a marginal increase in that community’s interest in the Cyprus issue, closely followed by concerns related to the economy and governance.

My Special Representative, Elizabeth Spehar, engaged with both sides to explore ways of collectively delivering on the call by the Security Council in resolution 2430 (2018) for progress on key related issues. On 26 October, the two leaders, Mr. Akıncı and Mr. Anastasiades, met for the first time since April under the auspices of my Special Representative and Deputy Special Adviser. The leaders had a frank exchange of views on the way forward and, following the meeting, announced that they had agreed to open two new crossing points at Lefka-Aplici/Lefke-Aplıç and Deryneia/Derinya on 12 November, a confidence-building measure to which they had agreed in May 2015. In what has proven to be the most positive development in the peace process since the closing of the Conference on Cyprus held in Switzerland in July 2017, the two new crossing points opened simultaneously on 12 November, bringing the total number of crossing points on the island to nine. Although several demonstrations were held in opposition to the new crossing points, including two demonstrations at Deryneia/Derinya on 12 and 25 November, the numbers of demonstrators remained low and the events passed without any incidents. The new crossing points have been widely used; in the first month since their opening, the total number of persons crossing, both ways, reached 33,037 at Deryneia/Derinya and 5,450 at Lefka-Aplici/Lefke-Aplıç. The Deryneia/Derinya crossing point in particular has allowed an opening up of the greater Famagusta region, a densely populated area with a long history of grass-roots support for intercommunal contact and cooperation.

The encouraging development of the crossing points notwithstanding, limited progress was recorded in the implementation of confidence-building measures.

During their meeting held on 26 October, the leaders informally discussed the possibility of meeting again, if further progress could be made towards implementing the confidence-building measures that had been agreed to in 2015, such as on mobile phone interoperability and further integration of the two electricity grids. While no concrete solution was identified, technical discussions on the mobile phone confidence-building measure in the context of the Technical Committee on Economic and Commercial Matters highlighted that a resolution could be within reach.

The reporting period saw a concentration of various national and joint naval forces and military, search-and-rescue and other exercises in the eastern Mediterranean, including around Cyprus. As recent developments suggest, natural resources, in particular hydrocarbons, present important opportunities for regional cooperation in the eastern Mediterranean. At the same time, exploratory drilling activities around Cyprus continued to be a source of low-level tension.