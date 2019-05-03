03 May 2019

IOM distraught over killings of migrant women in Cyprus

Report
from International Organization for Migration
Published on 03 May 2019

Nicosia - The International Organization for Migration (IOM) is deeply saddened by the recent news regarding a series of killings in Cyprus targeting young migrant women and girls and regrets the terrible loss of life.

Migrants, particularly migrant women, often find themselves in situations of vulnerability. These shocking revelations highlight the need for strengthened capacity to provide protection and support to migrants and victims of violence, as well as strategies to combat the exploitation of migrant workers. 

Further cooperative efforts are also needed to enhance inclusion and promote integration of migrants into local society and to enable receiving communities to harness the positive contributions that migrants make.

_For more information please contact IOM Cyprus, at Tel: +357 22 77 22 70, Email: iomnicosia@iom.int _

International Organization for Migration:
