Cyprus: Population Movement - Operation Update Report n° 2, DREF n° MDRCY002

Summary of major revisions made to the emergency plan of action:

A request was made to extend the operation until 14 January 2021. The extension allows to complete the distribution of the winter clothing purchased by procurement in December 2021. The need for extension occurred due to the continuous COVID-19 outbreaks inside the Reception Centre and the Christmas holidays that followed.

According to the CRCS, calculations for the distribution of clothes was feasible until the end of the project.

However, on 21 December, there was a major COVID-19 outbreak with 86 migrants testing positive inside the Centre, which led once again to the closure of the Centre for outside actors for two days. The CRCS returned as soon as there was a green light to enter from the Asylum Service, but five days later there was another outbreak.

It is important to note that the staff of the HQ, Youth and volunteers helped with the distribution on 24 and 31 of December even though it was holiday. The only days the distribution was paused was during the two weekends of 25-26 December 2021 and 1-2 January 2022.

The distributions were eventually finalized for all activities, including the distribution of winter clothing on 14 January 2022.

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster

Since the last reporting period, there has been a tremendous increase in the arrivals of migrants (see Table 1. below). Arrivals continued by land and there were also sea arrivals. The below chart confirms the predictions expressed in the previous report (July 2021), according to which the arrivals during summer months are low, followed by a sudden increase during fall.

According to the below pie chart, most of the migrants arriving in Cyprus are Syrians, followed by a large number of migrants of African origin. The majority of Syrians arriving in Cyprus continue to do so by sea, thus the increase in sea arrivals (37 boats total, out of which the 22 boats arrived after August 2021).

Meanwhile, the COVID-19 pandemic continued to affect the CRCS’s operations. The CRCS regained access for the distribution of items inside the First Reception Centre of Pournara on 9 December 2021. Until that day the CRCS Migration staff delivered all aid at the gate of the Centre. Then, in collaboration with the reception officers of the Centre, the aid was distributed to the migrants.