Cyprus: Population Movement - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF n° MDRCY001

Summary of major revisions made to the emergency plan of action:

The operational timeframe for this DREF operation is requested to be extended from four to six -months with the purpose of increasing the number of people served from 1,500 to 2,000. The Cyprus Red Cross Society (CRCS) is planning to cover the basic needs of additional 500 migrants in the extended period utilizing the funds remaining from the received budget, which resulted from the lower prices of the offers the CRCS received for the relief items procured with the DREF funding.

According to the CRCS calculations, based on the actual cost of the already purchased items, the remaining funds will be sufficient to cover the needs for at least another 500 migrants. Kindly refer to the comments’ section of the enclosed budget, where the exact prices of each set (clothing/footwear/underwear set and hygiene items set) are provided.

Additionally, due to external factors, the CRCS has made the following modification to the budget:

1) Setting up the prayer room: although it was planned by the CRCS under the initial DREF operation, the Government of Cyprus has decided to construct and equip the prayer room. Therefore, the request of the CRCS was approved by the IFRC budget holder to reallocate the assigned funds to equip the playground (referred as child-friendly space in the EPoA), which will also be constructed by the Government. The CRCS will contribute to equip the playground with DREF funds, as soon as the space is available;

2) Lessons Learned Workshop: this budget line will be reduced from CHF 1,000 to CHF 500. The remaining CHF 500 will also be utilized for equipping the playground;

3) Beneficiary Satisfaction Survey: The CRCS has identified this activity as a no-cost activity, and therefore the allocated funds (CHF 500) will be reallocated to the children’s toy budget line.