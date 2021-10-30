Cyprus: Population Movement - Operation Update Report n° 1, DREF Emergency Appeal n° MDRCY002

Summary of major revisions made to emergency plan of action:

This Update includes the no-cost extension of the DREF Operation n° MDRCY002 for two additional months until 31 December 2021. The timeframe extension will allow the following:

The extension will allow to entirely complete the procurement of the clothing for the migrants, since initially the stores could not offer the volume of the clothes needed. The extended timeline will allow to deliver the purchased clothing and footwear, and to make some additional purchases to cover the needs for migrants staying longer inside Pournara camp CRC. It will also allow to run all activities and to train the employed staff (social worker and stock officer).

A. SITUATION ANALYSIS

Description of the disaster From July 2021, the numbers of arriving migrants increased. This increase was expected for September and the upcoming October, based on the previous years’ statistics. In September and October 2019 and 2020, the migrants were reaching the Government controlled area of Cyprus by boats, due to the good weather and seas. This year’s autumnal months are no exception, as showcased by the data below (provided by CODECA).

In response to the high numbers of migrants reaching Cyprus, the Ministry of Interior set up a new Centre in Limnes area (close to Menogeia Detention Centre in Larnaca). Although the use of the Centre is not yet clarified by authorities, it is said that it is going to be used as a Centre for migrants who are rejected (either for first or second instance), and for those who do not have anywhere to stay after leaving the Reception Centre (Pournara). CODECA’s director informed CRCS that the said Centre is going to operate soon (probably end of October 2021) with a capacity of 1,000 persons.

The Asylum Service has contacted CRCS on the matter, asking for help in order to cover the expenses of the prescribed medications of the persons who are going to be transferred in the new Centre. The scheme is going to be the same as the one in Kofinou and Pournara; any medicines not offered or not available by the hospital’s pharmacy, are to be covered by the CRCS in collaboration with private pharmacies. CRC will look into modalities other than the DREF budget to cover the emerging needs.