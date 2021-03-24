Cyprus Fact Sheet, February 2021

Presence: UNHCR has been present in Cyprus since 1974. In 2000, the Republic of Cyprus adopted its first refugee legislation and asylum procedures, and took over from UNHCR the responsibility for asylum adjudication in 2002.

Relief assistance: UNHCR donated material items for needs arising at the reception centres due to overpopulation, and advocated for safe zones for women and children and for the transfer of UASC to more appropriate housing.

UNHCR counters negative public perceptions with interviews, statements, social media depicting refugees’ positive contributions, and supporting the promotion of human rights and social inclusion.