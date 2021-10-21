WFP Cuba Country Brief, September 2021

WFP is continuing the implementation of the project “Strengthening the resilience of the local food system to natural disasters and climate change, with a nutritional approach for supplying social protection programmes.” This project is funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) and is implemented in five municipalities of the eastern provinces. In September, WFP started the purchase process of agricultural equipment as well as materials to support the training programme, considering the priorities of each municipality.

WFP is developing a pilot project that promotes preventive and parametric insurance approaches in two municipalities of the eastern provinces, with the support of PULA, an international insurance and technology company. The enumerators of Las Tunas province advanced in carrying out crop cutting to develop parametric insurance indexes, while enumerators of Guantanamo province were not able to start this process as the province continues to be strongly affected by COVID-19. Moreover, PULA facilitated two remote trainings on parametric insurance to representatives of the National Insurance Company in the two targeted provinces.