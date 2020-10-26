WFP Cuba Country Brief, September 2020

In Numbers

USD 5.6 m total requirements

62.00 mt of food assistance distributed

60,230 people assisted (August 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP continues to remotely foster the implementation of the joint WFP-FAO Pro-Act project in Villa Clara province. In September, WFP continued to work preparation for selected training. In addition, WFP is supporting the Ministry of Agriculture in organizing the seeds variety fair, where participants could test the cultivation of different vegetables available in the country, in order to determine the most suitable according to each territory.

• Despite Covid-19, WFP is making progress in implementing the project "Strengthening the resilience of the local food system to natural disasters and climate change, with a nutritional approach for supplying social protection programmes" funded by KOICA, in five municipalities of the eastern provinces. Due to the mobility restrictions, WFP adapted the local food system assessment methodology to be applied remotely. Local counterparts were trained online on its use and they have already start to collect information for the assessment.

• WFP distributed micronutrient powder (MNP) to children aged 6-11 months and Super Cereal (CSB) to children aged 12-23 months and pregnant and lactating women in selected municipalities of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo provinces. WFP also distributed Super Cereal to elderly people and vulnerable population through the community canteens in 22 selected municipalities from the five eastern provinces.

COVID-19 response

• Government authorities maintained restrictive measures in La Habana, including on mobility. By the end of September, improvements in the evolution of the pandemic was registered in the capital. Likewise, the rest of the provinces maintained a favorable evolution, except for the central provinces of Ciego de Avila and Sancti Spíritus where confirmed cases increased. As of September, national authorities reported a total of 5,670 confirmed cases, 4,922 recovered and 122 deaths.