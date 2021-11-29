Cuba
WFP Cuba Country Brief, October 2021
USD 3.2 m six-month (November 2021-April 2022) net funding requirements, representing 67% of total
Operational Updates
- WFP jointly with counterparts advanced in the implementation of the project funded by the Korean International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) for strengthening the resilience of the local food system to natural disasters and climate change for supplying social protection programmes. A project committee was celebrated virtually with the participation of local and national actors to foster some project activities. With the support of WFP, the institutions involved (schools, community canteens, cooperatives, and enterprises providers of inputs and services) improved their business plans; tools that will inform the further purchase and training plans of each institution.