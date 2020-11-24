WFP Cuba Country Brief, October 2020

In Numbers

USD 7.8 m total requirements

94.00 mt of food assistance distributed

103,660 people assisted (September 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP distributed micronutrient powder (MNP) to children between 6 and 11 months old, and Super Cereal (CSB) to children aged 12-23 months and pregnant and lactating women in selected municipalities of Santiago de Cuba and Guantanamo provinces. WFP also distributed Super Cereal to elderly people and vulnerable population through the community canteens in 22 selected municipalities from the five eastern provinces.

COVID-19 response

• In October, Government authorities lifted the restrictive measures in La Habana based on the improvements in the evolution of the pandemic.

Likewise, the rest of the provinces maintained a favorable evolution, except Pinar del Río and Ciego de Avila, which increased the number of confirmed cases. As of October, national authorities reported a total of 6,887 confirmed cases, 6,245 recovered and 128 deaths.

• As part of the UN socio-economic response plan to COVID-19, WFP continued distributing beans, rice and vegetable oil in the five eastern provinces through the community canteens.

• WFP is also supporting the local food systems, social protection programmes, school feeding, nutrition interventions and logistics jointly with FAO, IFAD, UNDP, UNICEF and other partners. A joint resource mobilization effort is ongoing, supported by the Resident Coordinator and the Government.

Emergency Preparedness and Response

• In close coordination with the National Civil Defence, WFP continues monitoring the evolution of the current hurricane season in the Atlantic Basin which is considered as one of the most active in the last decades.