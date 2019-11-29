WFP Cuba Country Brief, October 2019

In Numbers

USD 13.7 m total requirements

9.7 mt of food assistance distributed

35,750 assisted people (September 2019)

Operational Updates

• The Strategic mission for the formulation of the future Country Strategic Plan (CSP) 2021-2024 led by WFP Programme Units from Regional Bureau Panama and HQ took place from October 21 to 24. During this mission, WFP and high-level representatives of the several ministries (Health, Education, Agriculture, Economy and Planning, Food Industry, Environment, Civil Defense, Labour and Social Security, Finance, Transport, and others) discussed about the thematic areas of interest.

• WFP continues to support the Government in strengthening agricultural value chains, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable populations. In selected provinces of Eastern Cuba, grain trailers, spreaders and a harvester were distributed to beneficiaries. Farmers and local authorities highly appreciated these donations.

• From October 28 to November 1, WFP facilitated a workshop in the framework of Pro-Act project, which is implemented jointly with FAO in Villa Clara province. This workshop had two main objectives: i) to validate and prioritize the gaps of vegetable value chain oriented to educational institutions (including gaps on gender and the resilience of the value chain to droughts and hurricanes) and ii) to strengthen monitoring and evaluation capacities. Local and national counterparts agreed on the monitoring tools, responsibility for data collection and reporting.

• WFP supports national priorities to enhance Cuba's social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children, pregnant and lactating women, and elderly people) by providing regular and specialized nutritious foods. In Las Tunas and Santiago de Cuba micronutrient powder (MNP) for children aged 6-11 months is being distributed and has been widely accepted by the children and their families.

• Under the second phase of DIPECHO project, WFP facilitated a national workshop to improve the comprehensive management procedure of drought developed under the first phase of the project, with the participation of the National Institutes of Meteorology and Hydraulic Resources.

It is expected that a similar process will take place in November 2019 with experts at the provincial level to agree on the next steps for the implementation of the comprehensive management procedure of drought.