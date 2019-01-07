WFP Cuba Country Brief, October 2018

In Numbers

130.49 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 12.7 m total requirements

87,009 people assisted in September 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP is supporting national priorities to enhance the sustainability of social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly), providing regular and specialised nutritious foods.

• WFP is distributing Super Cereal Plus to more than 2,500 elderly people assisted at day-care centres and elderly homes of the Office of the Historian of Havana City (OHC).

• WFP organized a tasting session to promote the nutritional benefits of Super Cereal Plus and its different forms of preparation. Around 60 elderly people and caregivers participated in the tasting.

Furthermore, WFP organised an exchange with 100 elderlies about healthy eating and aging.

• As part of its nutritional activities, WFP supports the Lácteos Bayamo factory (in Granma province) in the production of fortified food “NutriArroz”. A trial production of 3 mt of NutriArroz was achieved as part of the implementation and adjustments required.

• WFP continues to support the strengthening of the bean value chain, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable groups. Training and equipment is being provided to farmers and other actors in selected municipalities to enhance the efficiency of the value chain.