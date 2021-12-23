Cuba + 2 more
WFP Cuba Country Brief, November 2021
In Numbers
USD 1.7 m six months (December 2021 – May 2022) net funding requirements, representing 66% of total
119 mt of food assistance distributed
66,788 people assisted in November 2021
Operational Updates
- WFP advanced in the implementation of the ProAct project - jointly with FAO - in seven municipalities of Villa Clara province. As school has restarted, links between smallholder farmers and educational institutions have been re-established with the support of WFP. In addition, local counterparts are carrying out the starting-up of agricultural equipment donated by WFP which is expected to contribute to foster the school feeding programme. WFP also trained local facilitators on food and nutrition education, nutrition surveillance system, cooperativism, drought-related communication flows, and gender equity. Trainings will be replicated in targeted municipalities.