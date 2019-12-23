23 Dec 2019

WFP Cuba Country Brief, November 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Nov 2019
preview
Download PDF (259.53 KB)

In Numbers

  • USD 13.7 m total requirements
  • 13.7 mt of food assistance distributed
  • 36,500 assisted people (October 2019)

Operational Updates

• WFP representatives from Regional Bureau Panama and Headquarters visited Cuba to support WFP Country Office in the design of the new Country Strategic Plan 2021-2024. The CSP will include innovative interventions on school feeding by transferring cash to local institutions; WFP will strengthen the early warning system through the development of a crop monitoring system and the promotion of innovative financial tools to increase climate resilience.

• Under the second phase of DIPECHO project, WFP facilitated a workshop with the participation of meteorologists and hydrologists from the five Eastern provinces and Camaguey to improve the drought surveillance.

• WFP supports national priorities to enhance Cuba's social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children and elderly people) by providing regular and specialized nutritious foods.

• WFP continues to support the Government in strengthening agricultural value chains, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable populations. In selected provinces of Eastern Cuba, grain trailers, spreaders and a harvester were distributed to beneficiaries. Farmers and local authorities highly appreciated these donations.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How ReliefWeb’s Topic Pages help to shed light on complex humanitarian issues

It is a commonplace that there is an abundance of information available about humanitarian situations; the key issue is not how much information we have at our disposal but how we present it in the …

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.