WFP Cuba Country Brief, November 2019

In Numbers

USD 13.7 m total requirements

13.7 mt of food assistance distributed

36,500 assisted people (October 2019)

Operational Updates

• WFP representatives from Regional Bureau Panama and Headquarters visited Cuba to support WFP Country Office in the design of the new Country Strategic Plan 2021-2024. The CSP will include innovative interventions on school feeding by transferring cash to local institutions; WFP will strengthen the early warning system through the development of a crop monitoring system and the promotion of innovative financial tools to increase climate resilience.

• Under the second phase of DIPECHO project, WFP facilitated a workshop with the participation of meteorologists and hydrologists from the five Eastern provinces and Camaguey to improve the drought surveillance.

• WFP supports national priorities to enhance Cuba's social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children and elderly people) by providing regular and specialized nutritious foods.

• WFP continues to support the Government in strengthening agricultural value chains, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable populations. In selected provinces of Eastern Cuba, grain trailers, spreaders and a harvester were distributed to beneficiaries. Farmers and local authorities highly appreciated these donations.