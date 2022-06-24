WFP Cuba Country Brief May 2022

In Numbers

USD 5.2 m six months (June - November 2022) net funding requirements, representing 43% of total

Operational Updates

• WFP and FAO are fostering that national and local counterparts continue and scale up best practices of the project “Strengthening community resilience for food security and nutrition in seven municipalities in the Central Region of Cuba impacted by drought and Hurricane Irma” which will end in June.

Likewise, WFP facilitated an exchange of experiences between stakeholders on the implementation of food and nutrition education initiatives. In addition, a workshop was carried out to identify the synergies between different initiatives and tools at the local level for monitoring and analysing food security and nutrition. This included a tool developed within the project that enables the Government to use food security and nutrition information available locally to improve the decision-making process.

• About 72,500 vulnerable people of Guantánamo province (including pregnant and elderly people) have been assisted with a food basket of vegetable oil, rice, and peas. This province is one of the country’s most vulnerable to food security.

• On 31 May, national authorities reported that for nine consecutive weeks, the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases had a sustained decrease as well as the number of deceased. Since the population has achieved a high level of immunization, health authorities decided to adjust protocols and eliminated the mandatory use of masks.

• As part of the United Nations socioeconomic response plan to COVID-19, WFP distributed milk, rice, vegetable oil and wheat flour in community canteens of the eastern provinces to benefit 15,200 vulnerable people, mainly elderlies. WFP also distributed milk to 1,150 vulnerable people, particularly children under five, elderly people and pregnant and lactating women and girls assisted through social programmes of the Office of the Historian of Havana City.