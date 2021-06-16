WFP Cuba Country Brief, May 2021

In Numbers

USD 1.7 million total funding requirements

19.7 mt of food assistance distributed

16,730 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP advanced in the implementation of the ProAct project -jointly with FAO- in seven municipalities of Villa Clara province in closed coordination with local and national counterparts.

The variety fairs are being developed in these municipalities to identify the vegetable´s seed varieties most suitable to local conditions and consumers' preferences. Moreover, local counterparts with the remote support of WFP are carrying out the distribution and the starting-up of agricultural equipment. The first semi-protected organic garden was assembled and inaugurated in Encrucijada municipality.

• WFP is developing the pilot project that promotes the preventive and parametric insurance approaches in two municipalities of the eastern provinces, with the support of PULA, an international insurance and technology company.

In May, the enumerators of Las Tunas province continued carrying out the crop cutting to develop parametric insurance indexes. They also shared experiences with their homologues of Guantanamo province which faced delays in the activities planned because this province was very affected by the COVID-19. Moreover, PULA facilitated a remote training on parametric insurance to representatives of the Insurance Company at provincial level, benefiting not only the two targeted provinces, but also the fifteen provinces of the country, as per the request of the Cuban Insurance Company.

• WFP distributed Super Cereal (CSB) to children aged 12-23 months and pregnant and lactating women in selected municipalities of Santiago de Cuba with high anaemia prevalence rates.

COVID-19 response

• May 2021 had the record of people infected by COVID-19 in one month, since beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. Havana, Santiago de Cuba, Mayabeque, Pinar del Rio, Camagüey,

Matanzas, and Holguin had the highest levels of transmission of COVID-19 representing the 81.8% of the total number of cases reported in the month. In May, national authorities reported a cumulative total of 143, 323 confirmed cases, 136,339 have recovered and 965 deceased.

• As part of the UN socio-economic response plan to COVID-19, WFP continued distributing CSB+ in community canteens of the five eastern provinces as well as rice and vegetable oil in community canteens nationwide to benefit about 66,400 vulnerable people.