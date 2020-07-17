WFP Cuba Country Brief, May 2020

In Numbers

USD 5.6 m total requirements

17.00 mt of food assistance distributed

4,200 assisted people (April 2020)

Operational Updates

• ECHO approved the project “Increased resilience to multiple hazards in areas of greater exposure and vulnerability in Cuba”. It includes activities that are being implemented since 2019 by WFP and UNDP to strengthen the comprehensive management of drought in six municipalities in Eastern Cuba and Camaguey. It also includes new activities to strengthen local capacities in Havana to manage multiple hazards. WFP will have more time to implement the planned activities, considering the delays caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.

• WFP continues to foster the implementation of the Pro-Act project in the central province of Villa Clara despite the pandemic. The project is funded by the European Union and jointly implemented with FAO. In May, the project's training plan was completed, based on the prioritized value chain gaps defined in a participatory process with beneficiaries and counterparts.

• WFP distributed micronutrient powder (MNP) to children aged 6-11 months and Super Cereal (CSB) to children aged 12-23 months and pregnant and lactating women, in selected municipalities of Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo provinces with high anaemia prevalence rates.

• WFP started the distribution of Super Cereal to elderly people and vulnerable population through the community canteens in 22 selected municipalities from the five eastern provinces.

The Government highly appreciated this support considering the crucial role these institutions play in assisting vulnerable population during COVID-19.