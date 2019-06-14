14 Jun 2019

WFP Cuba Country Brief, May 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 May 2019
preview
Download PDF (682.33 KB)

In Numbers

USD 14.3 m total requirements

6.7 mt of food assistance distributed

27,000 people assisted
(April 2019)

Operational Updates

  • WFP continues working on the Interim Country Strategic Plan (ICSP) for 2020. WFP also participated in the Strategic Prioritization workshops for the formulation of the 2020-2024 UN cooperation framework. The UN and its national counterparts defined the expected outcomes and outputs based on national priorities and the UN agencies´ comparative advantage to support the country in achieving the SDGs. These results will inform WFP´s Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for 2021-2024.

  • WFP carried out a coordination meeting in Santiago de Cuba to support the local government team in the implementation of a communication strategy to prevent micronutrient deficiencies and obesity. A work plan was jointly agreed upon to pilot the strategy in Santiago de Cuba. This province was chosen for the pilot project based on the high prevalence of anaemia in children under 2, high capacities of local actors and their interest in engaging in the proposed communication strategy.

  • WFP supports national priorities to enhance Cuba’s social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly) by providing regular and specialised nutritious foods.

  • WFP continues to support the Government in strengthening agricultural value chains, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable populations. In selected provinces of Eastern Cuba, sprayers, harvesters and grain dryers were distributed and irrigation systems were assembled.

