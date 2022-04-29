Cuba
WFP Cuba Country Brief March 2022
Attachments
In Numbers
- USD 4.3 m six months (April - September 2022) net funding requirements, representing 67% of total
Operational Updates
- Smallholder farmers continued providing fresh vegetables to educational institutions in the framework of the Pro-Act project, implemented by WFP and FAO in seven municipalities of the province of Villa Clara. Also, local counterparts are carrying out the starting up of agricultural equipment donated by WFP aiming to foster the school feeding programme in this same province. Local facilitators advanced in the training of stakeholders in the topics of food and nutrition education, nutrition surveillance system, cooperativism, drought-related communication flows, and gender equity.
- National authorities reported that all provinces had a decrease in the number of confirmed cases and deceased due to the vaccination campaign which had reached the 100 percent of eligible Cuban population. The provinces of Mayabeque, Holguin, Las Tunas, Matanzas, and Cienfuegos showed incidence rates slightly higher than the rest of the country. As of March 31, national authorities reported 1.1 million confirmed cases, of which 98 percent recovered and 8,510 deceased.
- As part of the United Nations socioeconomic response plan to COVID-19, WFP distributed milk, rice, vegetable oil and wheat flour in community canteens of the eastern provinces to benefit 18,300 vulnerable people, mainly elderlies. WFP also distributed milk to 1,000 people assisted through the social programmes of the Office of the Historian of Havana City.
- WFP continued strengthening the cold chain capacities for the COVID-19 vaccine roll-out programme with the support of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. In March, WFP donated to health authorities passive transport system and iced packs for vaccine storage and conservation. In addition, WFP provided spare parts for the maintenance of refrigerated trucks which were donated in February 2022.