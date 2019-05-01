01 May 2019

WFP Cuba Country Brief, March 2019

Published on 31 Mar 2019
In Numbers

USD 14.3 m total requirements

21 mt of food assistance distributed

61,500 people assisted (February 2019)

Operational Updates

  • WFP is supporting the government response to the impact of the tornado that hit Havana last January.
    WFP’s assistance to approximately 30,000 affected people consists of beans and rice (using a stock already prepositioned in the country), and vegetable oil (purchased internationally). Funding was secured from Italy and CERF. WFP – with the support of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) – is also working with national authorities to replace the only ship crane in the port of Havana, which was destroyed by the tornado and is needed to unload incoming grain shipments (particularly wheat for flour production). A technical mission from the UAE was facilitated to assess damages and needs.

  • WFP is supporting national priorities to enhance Cuba’s social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly), providing regular and specialised nutritious foods.

  • In partnership with the University of Havana, WFP is enhancing the capacities of different institutions (including national and local staff from the ministries of Health, Education and Agriculture) on nutrition communication. WFP is organizing a fourth training – to be held in April - for the local teams involved in the design, implementation and evaluation of a communication strategy to prevent micronutrient deficiencies and obesity, focusing on tools to develop key messages for different audiences.

  • WFP continues to support the Government in strengthening agricultural value chains, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable populations. A local event on the results and lessons learned with this activity was held in the province of Guantánamo, with the participation of nearly 75 people (including local authorities, cooperative members and representatives of other projects in this territory). WFP is also providing equipment to farmers and key actors in selected municipalities to enhance the efficiency of the bean value chain.

