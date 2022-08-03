WFP Cuba Country Brief June 2022

In Numbers

36.8 mt of food assistance distributed*

USD 0.6 m six months (July – December 2022) net funding requirements, representing 5% of total

16,470 people assisted* in June 2022

*Preliminary figures

Operational Updates

From 2019 to 2022, WFP and the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) implemented a project in Villa Clara promoting linkages between smallholder farmers and educational institutions.

Committed to sharing lessons learned and good practices as it benefits the broader humanitarian and development community, WFP and FAO facilitated a workshop attended by 100 participants including stakeholders from the national and local levels, high-level representatives of the National Civil Defense, the Ambassador of India, the resident coordinator of the United Nations, and WFP representatives from the Regional Bureau of Latin America and the Caribbean. Stakeholders highlighted the role linkages played increasing in the quantity and variety of vegetables provided to children. Likewise, participants presented good practices fostered by the project in nutrition education, gender equity, cooperativism, risk information management.

WFP’s Climate and Earth Observation Unit trained 35 technicians from national and provincial meteorological institutes in crops monitoring, pests and diseases, as well as data and satellite images analysis. These trainings contributed to strengthening the local and national capacities in risk management and increasing the local food system’s resilience to droughts.

To support the national efforts in preventing micronutrient deficiencies, WFP donated 2.4 mt of micronutrient powder (MNP) for children aged 6-11 months and 3.5 mt for children aged 12-23 months to the Cuban Government benefiting 68,000 children under 2 in the five eastern provinces which present the highest rates of anaemia within this age group.