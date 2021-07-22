WFP Cuba Country Brief, June 2021

WFP continues to foster the implementation of the Pro-Act project -jointly with FAO- in seven municipalities of Villa Clara province in closed coordination with local and national counterparts. By the end of June, WFP facilitated a workshop to promote synergies and enhance coordination between Pro-Act and seven projects which are being implemented in Villa Clara province and also focused on the resilience of local food systems to disasters and climate change. About 25 people participated in this workshop including project coordinators, local representatives of the ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Higher Education as well as representatives of FAO, UNDP, and European Union.