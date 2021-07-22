Cuba
WFP Cuba Country Brief, June 2021
Attachments
In Numbers
USD 0.9 million six months net funding requirements
47,6 mt of food assistance distributed
18,235 people assisted
Operational Updates
WFP continues to foster the implementation of the Pro-Act project -jointly with FAO- in seven municipalities of Villa Clara province in closed coordination with local and national counterparts. By the end of June, WFP facilitated a workshop to promote synergies and enhance coordination between Pro-Act and seven projects which are being implemented in Villa Clara province and also focused on the resilience of local food systems to disasters and climate change. About 25 people participated in this workshop including project coordinators, local representatives of the ministries of Agriculture, Environment, Higher Education as well as representatives of FAO, UNDP, and European Union.
WFP is developing a pilot project that promotes preventive and parametric insurance approaches in two municipalities of the eastern provinces, with the support of PULA, an international insurance and technology company. The enumerators of Las Tunas province advanced in carrying out crop cutting to develop parametric insurance indexes while enumerators of Guantanamo province were not able to start this process, since this province continues to be very affected by COVID-19. Moreover, PULA facilitated a remote training on parametric insurance to representatives of the National Insurance Company of the two targeted provinces.
COVID-19 Response
June 2021 held the record of people infected by COVID-19 in one month, since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. In the second half of June, all provinces increased the rate of people infected by COVID-19 per 100,000 inhabitants. The provinces with the highest rates were Camagüey, Matanzas, Mayabeque, Ciego de Avila, Santiago de Cuba, Havana, Sancti Spiritus and Pinar del Rio. In June, national authorities reported a cumulative total of 193,945 confirmed cases, 176,030 recovered and 1,302 deceased.
The low availability of food and other essential goods have been aggravated by the impact of COVID-19, structural problems and economic, commercial, and financial embargo restrictions. Despite efforts made by national authorities to avoid crowding when buying food, people continue to make large lines when buying essential goods which remains one of the main risks for the spread of the virus.
As part of the UN socio-economic response plan to COVID-19, WFP continued distributing CSB+ in community canteens of the five eastern provinces as well as rice, vegetable oil and wheat flour in community canteens nationwide to benefit about 66,400 vulnerable people.