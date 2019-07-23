WFP Cuba Country Brief, June 2019

In Numbers

USD 14.3 m total requirements

6.5 mt of food assistance distributed

7,030 people assisted (May 2019)

Operational Updates

The WFP Country Director held a meeting with the Minister of Agriculture of Cuba to explore common areas of interest and a strategic partnership. Both representatives agreed that the ICSP 2020 is aligned with national priorities such as the Municipal Self-Supply Programme for agricultural products as well as other sectoral strategies and plans.

WFP and FAO signed the UN to UN contribution agreement to begin the implementation of the project for strengthening community resilience for food security and nutrition in seven municipalities in the central region of Cuba impacted by drought and the hurricane Irma.

The European Union (DG DEVC)) is funding this project in the framework of Pro-Resilience Action (PRO-ACT).

WFP facilitated start-up workshops for the second phase of activities to strengthen the comprehensive drought management plan in six targeted municipalities of Camaguey and the eastern provinces. This second phase, also funded by the European Union (DG ECHO), will focus on supporting the Government in consolidating the results previously obtained and on linking drought management to local development tools for food security and nutrition.

WFP supports national priorities to enhance Cuba's social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly) by providing regular and specialized nutritious foods.