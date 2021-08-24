WFP Cuba Country Brief, July 2021

In Numbers

USD 2.8 million six-month net funding requirements

60,1 mt of food assistance distributed

19,875 people assisted

Operational Updates

• WFP advanced in the implementation of the ProAct project -jointly with FAO- in seven municipalities of Villa Clara province. Local counterparts with the remote support of WFP are carrying out the distribution and the starting-up of agricultural equipment. Moreover, a second tranche of procurement process of equipment and training materials is ongoing.

• WFP donated 8.6 mt of milk funded by Switzerland to support the social programmes of the Office of the Historian of Havana City (OHHC) benefitting around 1,300 elderly people, based on the previous support provided by WFP to these social programmes.

• WFP continued foster remotely the project “Increased resilience to multiple hazards in areas of greater exposure and vulnerability in Cuba” financed by ECHO. This project includes activities implemented since 2019 by WFP and UNDP to strengthen the comprehensive management of drought in six municipalities in Eastern Cuba and Camaguey, and comprises activities to strengthen local capacities in Havana to manage multiple hazards. With WFP support, local and national counterparts are enhancing procedures related to the forecast of high-impact events, including modelling studies for heavy rainfall and winds and info-communication flows to disseminate early warning information.