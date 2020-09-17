WFP Cuba Country Brief, July 2020

In Numbers

USD 5.6 m total requirements

166.00 mt of food assistance distributed

140,900 people assisted (June 2020)

Operational Updates

• WFP Executive Director (ED) hold a phone call with the President of Cuba and with the Minister of Foreign Trade and Investment in the framework of his visit to the WFP Regional Bureau for Latin America and the Caribbean. The Conversation focused on the reiteration of the Government support to WFP in its mandate to provide global services to face the Covid-19 pandemic, as well as WFP preparedness activities for the hurricane season. Both parties agreed to continue working together to foster food security in Cuba.

• WFP Country Director presented the Country Strategic Plan (CSP) for the period 2021- 2024 to the first round of informal consultations of the Executive Board. The new operation focuses on increasing the resilience of the local food systems to meet the demand generated by national social safety nets. Many members of the Executive Board - including Cuba - expressed their support and highlighted its alignment to the country priorities.

• The project "Strengthening the resilience of the local food system to natural disasters and climate change, with a nutritional approach for supplying social protection programmes" funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in five municipalities of the eastern provinces, was initiated by organizing workshops with the participation of main government authorities of each province and municipality, as well as representatives from key sectors (agriculture, education, health, domestic trade, among others).

• WFP distributed micronutrient powder (MNP) to children aged 6-11 months and Super Cereal (CSB) to children aged 12-23 months and pregnant and lactating women in selected municipalities of Santiago de Cuba. WFP also distributed CSB to elderly people and vulnerable population through the community canteens in 22 selected municipalities from the five eastern provinces, as a response to the impact of COVID19.