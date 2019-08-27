WFP Cuba Country Brief, July 2019

In Numbers

USD 16.5 m total requirements

6.9 mt of food assistance distributed

35,000 people assisted (June 2019)

Operational Updates

• The fund allocation for preparedness activities in Cuba was approved from the Immediate Response Account (IRA) to implement a series of activities aimed at strengthening WFP and its partners’ preparedness capacities. With this IRpreparedness, WFP will support national authorities, primarily by increasing the prepositioned stock of non-food items for an immediate response to emergencies.

• In the framework of Pro-Act project, WFP facilitated initial workshops in seven municipalities of the central region of Cuba impacted by drought and hurricane Irma. The project -funded by the European Union (DG DEVC) and implemented in Cuba jointly by WFP and FAO- aims to strengthen community resilience for food security and nutrition in those territories. Next steps of the projects were agreed with local authorities.

• WFP continues strengthening agricultural value chains, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable populations. In Granma province, a refrigerated chamber was installed to support smallholder farmers in the conservation of the varieties of seeds. Besides, in Pinar del Río and Las Tunas, a grain dryer was assembled to improve the grain quality. Local authorities highly appreciated these donations which were broadcasted by national and local media.

• WFP purchased 6 mt of beans produced by smallholder farmers supported in the province of Las Tunas to assist beneficiaries of selected social programmes. This achievement is also part of WFP efforts to shorten linkages among local producers and vulnerable groups from local safety nets.

• WFP conducted a baseline assessment regarding drought management in Esmeralda municipality. In addition, the analysis of the achievements of the first phase of Dipecho project - funded by the European Union (DG ECHO)- in five municipalities of the eastern provinces took place. The main gaps identified in disaster risk management and early warning system on drought will be addressed under the second phase of the project.