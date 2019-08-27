27 Aug 2019

WFP Cuba Country Brief, July 2019

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Jul 2019
preview
Download PDF (292.38 KB)

In Numbers

USD 16.5 m total requirements

6.9 mt of food assistance distributed

35,000 people assisted (June 2019)

Operational Updates

• The fund allocation for preparedness activities in Cuba was approved from the Immediate Response Account (IRA) to implement a series of activities aimed at strengthening WFP and its partners’ preparedness capacities. With this IRpreparedness, WFP will support national authorities, primarily by increasing the prepositioned stock of non-food items for an immediate response to emergencies.

• In the framework of Pro-Act project, WFP facilitated initial workshops in seven municipalities of the central region of Cuba impacted by drought and hurricane Irma. The project -funded by the European Union (DG DEVC) and implemented in Cuba jointly by WFP and FAO- aims to strengthen community resilience for food security and nutrition in those territories. Next steps of the projects were agreed with local authorities.

• WFP continues strengthening agricultural value chains, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable populations. In Granma province, a refrigerated chamber was installed to support smallholder farmers in the conservation of the varieties of seeds. Besides, in Pinar del Río and Las Tunas, a grain dryer was assembled to improve the grain quality. Local authorities highly appreciated these donations which were broadcasted by national and local media.

• WFP purchased 6 mt of beans produced by smallholder farmers supported in the province of Las Tunas to assist beneficiaries of selected social programmes. This achievement is also part of WFP efforts to shorten linkages among local producers and vulnerable groups from local safety nets.

• WFP conducted a baseline assessment regarding drought management in Esmeralda municipality. In addition, the analysis of the achievements of the first phase of Dipecho project - funded by the European Union (DG ECHO)- in five municipalities of the eastern provinces took place. The main gaps identified in disaster risk management and early warning system on drought will be addressed under the second phase of the project.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

ReliefWeb fait un pas de plus vers le multilinguisme

Les récents visiteurs du site mobile de ReliefWeb auront remarqué un nouvel outil... Un sélecteur de langue est maintenant disponible dans le coin supérieur droit du site.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.