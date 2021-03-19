WFP Cuba Country Brief, January 2021

In Numbers

43 mt of food assistance distributed

22 000 people assisted January 2021

Operational Updates

• WFP distributed micronutrient powder (MNP) to children between 6-11 months in selected municipalities of the five eastern provinces and Super Cereal (CSB+) to children aged 12-23 months, pregnant and lactating women in selected municipalities of Santiago de Cuba, Granma and Guantanamo provinces.

• WFP provided 6.2 mt of Super Cereal (CSB+) to support the social programmes of the Office of the Historian of Havana City (OHHC) to benefit around 800 people including elderly people and pregnant women.

• WFP continues to foster the implementation of the “Pro-Act” project in Villa Clara province, despite the COVID-19 pandemic. The project is funded by European Union and jointly implemented with FAO. “Variety fairs” are being developed in the seven municipalities of Villa Clara province to identify the seed varieties most suitable to local conditions and consumer preferences.

COVID-19 response

• January 2021 saw a record number of confirmed cases in one day (1,012 people) since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. The cumulative confirmed cases in January were similar to the cumulative of confirmed cases between March-December 2020 at the peak of the pandemic last year. As a result, several provinces and municipalities of the country went back to previous phases of mandatory lockdown.

• As of January, national authorities reported a cumulative total of 27,592 confirmed cases, 21,856 recovered and 216 deaths.

• As part of the UN socio-economic response plan to COVID-19, WFP continued distributing beans, rice and vegetable oil in the five eastern provinces through the community canteens.

• WFP is also supporting the local food systems, social protection programmes, school feeding, nutrition interventions and logistics jointly with FAO, IFAD, UNDP, UNICEF and other partners. A joint resource mobilization effort is ongoing, supported by the Resident Coordinator and the Government.