WFP Cuba Country Brief, December 2018

WFP is supporting national priorities to enhance the sustainability of social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly), providing regular and specialised nutritious foods. WFP is distributing micronutrient powders to children under two and Super Cereal to pregnant and lactating women in targeted municipalities.

In partnership with the Faculty of Communications of the University of Havana, WFP advances to enhance the capacities of different institutions (including national and local staff from the ministries of Health, Education and Agriculture) on Nutrition Communication. WFP is supporting the organisation of a third training session for staff that will participate in the design, implementation and evaluation of a communication strategy to prevent micronutrient deficiencies and obesity, focusing on methodological aspects.

WFP continues support to strengthen the bean value chain, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable groups. As part of these activities, WFP is providing equipment to farmers and other actors in selected municipalities to enhance the efficiency of the value chain. As such, irrigation systems are being assembled or distributed, along with seed drills, harvesters and other agricultural equipment.