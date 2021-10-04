WFP Cuba Country Brief, August 2021

In Numbers

US$ 3.2 m six months (September 2021-February 2022) net funding requirements

74,8 mt of food assistance distributed

19,334 people assisted in AUGUST 2021

Operational Updates

• On 6 August, an official ceremony took place in the occasion of the EUR 120,000 donation by the Italian Government to WFP in support of the COVID-19 response plan. This contribution will support the distribution of 50 mt of vegetable oil and beans, to complement the food distribution provided by the Government, to more than 2,300 people infected by COVID-19 in hospitals of Havana and Matanzas, two of the most affected provinces. The ceremony was attended by the Resident Coordinator of the United Nations in Cuba, a representative of the Cuban Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investment, the Ambassador of Italy in Cuba, and the WFP Country Director.

• Despite the complex epidemiological situation in the country, WFP continues to foster the implementation of the project “Strengthening the resilience of the local food system to natural disasters and climate change, with a nutritional approach for supplying social protection programmes” funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency (KOICA) in five municipalities of the eastern provinces. In August, WFP trained local counterparts remotely to enable them to carry out: i) validation of selected value chain assessment’s results, and ii) gaps prioritization process in each municipality with the support of WFP field monitors.