19 Sep 2018

WFP Cuba Country Brief, August 2018

Report
World Food Programme
Published on 31 Aug 2018
preview
In Numbers

91 mt of food assistance distributed

USD 12.7 m total requirements

27,000 people assisted in July 2018

Operational Updates

• WFP is supporting national priorities to enhance the sustainability of social safety nets for vulnerable groups (children, pregnant and lactating women, and the elderly), providing regular and specialised nutritious foods.

• In partnership with the Faculty of Communications,
WFP is strengthening capacities of different institutions (including national and local staff from the ministries of Health, Education, and Agriculture) on Communications for Nutrition. WFP is facilitating a training programme for staff who will participate in the design, implementation and evaluation of a communication strategy to prevent micronutrient deficiencies and obesity.

• WFP also participated in a community event (with about 200 people) hosted in Havana on healthy nutrition. In collaboration with a popular Cuban chef,
WFP sensitised participants on the importance of good nutritional habits and showcased the preparation of different recipes with fresh vegetables.

• WFP supported the strengthening of agricultural value chains in seven provinces, promoting linkages with local social safety nets that assist vulnerable groups. Training and equipment is being provided to farmers and other actors to enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of the value chain. WFP is organizing a workshop to present the results achieved to date. This will also be a platform for exchange with other actors (Government, international cooperation partners and beneficiaries) on good practices and lessons learned.

• WFP continues to strengthen the capacities of farmers and local institutions on the comprehensive management of drought. The second phase of these activities – funded by the European Union and implemented jointly with the United Nations Development Programme – will focus on consolidating the results obtained in the first phase, and enhancing current local development tools for food security and nutrition, and water management.
A launching ceremony is being organized for September in Guantanamo province.

