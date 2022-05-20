WFP Cuba Country Brief April 2022

In Numbers

USD 4.4 m six-months (May - October 2022) net funding requirements, representing 66% of total

Operational Updates

WFP facilitated a learning and monitoring workshop in the framework of the Pro-Act project which is implemented jointly with FAO in seven municipalities of Villa Clara province. Smallholder farmers and national and local counterparts presented relevant evidence of project’s impact in the resilience of the local food system to natural disasters and climate change. Valuable evidence such as stakeholders’ interviews and testimonies, pictures and videos were gathered for the further systematization of project’s best practices.

WFP jointly with counterparts advanced in the implementation of a project, funded by the Korea International Cooperation Agency, for strengthening the resilience of local food systems to natural hazards and climate change, that are part of social protection programmes. WFP started a training programme and purchase process based on the main needs identified by the benefitted institutions (schools, community canteens, cooperatives and suppliers).

WFP started distributing a food basket of vegetable oil, rice, and peas to benefit 72,000 vulnerable people of Guantanamo, including pregnant women and lactating girls, and elderly people. This province is one of the most food insecure of the country. WFP will carry out two additional food distributions in June and September 2022.

National authorities reported a decrease in confirmed cases in all provinces, thanks to the vaccination campaign that reached 100 percent of eligible Cuban population. The provinces of Camaguey, Havana, Mayabeque and Ciego de Avila accumulated the 50 percent of confirmed cases in the country.