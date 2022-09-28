USA, Cuba - Tropical Cyclone IAN update (GDACS, NOAA-NHC, UN OCHA, FEMA, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 28 September 2022)

Tropical Cyclone IAN made landfall on the morning of 27 September in Pinar del Rio Province (western Cuba), with maximum sustained winds of 205 km/h (Cat 3. Hurricane). According to UN OCHA, more than 3 Million people have been affected as damage to infrastructure, and housing has been reported in the Provinces of Pinar del Rio, Artemisa and Havana. About 2.7 Million people experienced power outages.

IAN is currently moving northwards over the eastern Gulf of Mexico, and on 28 September at 6.00 UTC its centre was located about 155 km south-west of Naples City (south-west Florida), with maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h (Cat.3 Hurricane).

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents across western Florida, while several emergency shelters have been prepared, as IAN is expected to make landfall near Cape Coral City (south-west Florida) in the afternoon of 28 September, with maximum sustained winds up to 213 km/h (Cat. 4 Hurricane). Then it is forecast to weaken, as it moves onshore over central Florida.