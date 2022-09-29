USA, Cuba - Tropical Cyclone IAN update (GDACS, NOAA, FEMA, UNCT Cuba, media) (ECHO Daily Flash of 29 September 2022)

Hurricane IAN made landfall over the southwestern coast of Florida Peninsula, near Fort Myers on 28 September and continued northeast weakening. On 29 September at 6.00 UTC, its centre was located inland approximately 90 km south-southeast of Orlando City with maximum sustained winds of 120 km/h.

On 27 September, IAN crossed western Cuba, causing two fatalities in Pinar del Río Province, more than 76,000 evacuated people, widespread damage, and power outages across the Provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa, and Mayabeque.

In USA, the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), reports almost 11,000 sheltered people in almost 200 evacuation centres, while, according to media, two million people experienced power outages.

IAN is expected to move across central Florida this morning and reach the western Atlantic on 29 September evening. On 30 September, IAN will turn northward and approach the coasts of northeastern Florida, Georgia, and South Carolina.

Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and storm surge are forecast over central and north-east Florida, coastal Georgia, southern South Carolina, western North Carolina, and southern Virginia.