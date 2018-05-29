29 May 2018

USA, Cuba - Tropical Cyclone ALBERTO (GDACS, NOAA, Government of Cuba, local media) DG ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2018

Report
from European Commission's Directorate-General for European Civil Protection and Humanitarian Aid Operations
Published on 29 May 2018 View Original

Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach (Florida State, USA) on 28 May at 21.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h. It then continued moving north-northwest, slightly weakening into a Tropical Depression.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast keep moving north-northwestward moving over Alabama State on 29 May and Tennessee State on 30 May, weakening. Heavy rain may affect several areas from Alabama to the western Great Lakes and from northern Florida to the mid-Atlantic coast from 29-30 May. These rains may produce flooding and flash flooding.

According to national authorities, as of 29 May, several neighbourhoods and many roads have been flooded in Cienfuegos province (Central Cuba). Local media also reported, as of 28 May, that at least 5 000 people have been evacuated in the central provinces of Santo Espiritu and Villa Clara (Cuba).

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

How we inform on humanitarian crises 24/7

Because humanitarian response isn’t only active from 9 to 5, neither is ReliefWeb. We actually monitor crisis situations non-stop.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.