USA, Cuba - Tropical Cyclone ALBERTO (GDACS, NOAA, Government of Cuba, local media) DG ECHO Daily Flash of 29 May 2018

Tropical Storm Alberto made landfall near Laguna Beach (Florida State, USA) on 28 May at 21.00 UTC, with maximum sustained winds of 75 km/h. It then continued moving north-northwest, slightly weakening into a Tropical Depression.

Over the next 24 hours, it is forecast keep moving north-northwestward moving over Alabama State on 29 May and Tennessee State on 30 May, weakening. Heavy rain may affect several areas from Alabama to the western Great Lakes and from northern Florida to the mid-Atlantic coast from 29-30 May. These rains may produce flooding and flash flooding.

According to national authorities, as of 29 May, several neighbourhoods and many roads have been flooded in Cienfuegos province (Central Cuba). Local media also reported, as of 28 May, that at least 5 000 people have been evacuated in the central provinces of Santo Espiritu and Villa Clara (Cuba).