UNHCR Cuba Fact Sheet, September - October 2022

Cuba is not a State party to international refugee instruments. UNHCR provides international protection to refugees under its mandate. With support from the government, UNHCR ensures that refugees are protected against refoulement and that they have access to healthcare and education services. As local integration opportunities are limited, most refugees are in need of resettlement as their only possible durable solution. However, resettlement opportunities are scarce Vulnerabilities of asylum-seekers and refugees have further increased due to the COVID-19 related social and economic downturn, among other factors, including shortages of basic items (like food and medicine), affecting refugees and host communities alike