UNHCR Cuba Fact Sheet, March - April 2022

Cuba is not a State party to international refugee instruments. UNHCR provides international protection to refugees under its mandate. With support from the government, UNHCR ensures that refugees are protected against refoulement and that they have access to healthcare and education services.

Local integration opportunities are very limited. Most refugees are in need of resettlement as their only durable solution.

However, resettlement opportunities are also limited.

Vulnerabilities of asylum seekers and refugees have further increased due to the COVID-19 related social and economic downturn, among other factors, including shortages of basic items, like food and medicine, affecting refugees and host communities alike.

CONTEXT

With governmental consent, UNHCR processes asylum claims under its mandate. While refugees can access free healthcare and education services, all those who arrived in the country with tourist visas are not granted a migratory status and are not allowed to engage in incomegenerating activities, which makes them fully dependant on UNHCR assistance. The COVID-19 pandemic worsen their socio-economic situation, with difficulties to access food, hygiene items, and medicines. As a result of UNHCR’s advocacy, the government granted refugees and asylum seekers access to the governmental rationing system and the COVID-19 vaccination programme, on equal footing as nationals.

UNHCR continues participating in the UN Sustainable Development Cooperation Framework signed with the Cuban government, as well as in the UN Socio-Economic COVID-19 Response Plan to protect vulnerable groups, including refugees and asylum seekers.