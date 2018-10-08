08 Oct 2018

Storm Michael Strengthens As It Travels

Report
from Voice of America
Published on 08 Oct 2018 View Original

The rains from Tropical Storm Michael are pummeling the Cuban provinces of Pinar del Rio and the Isle of Youth, as well as the coast of Mexico from Tulum to Cabo Catoche, including Cozumel.

Michael is moving with maximum sustained winds of 95 kilometers per hour.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Michael will move over the Yucatan Channel on Monday and the across the eastern Gulf of Mexico late Monday through Tuesday night.

The center warned Michael's rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides in Cuba's mountainous terrain.

Forecasters predict the storm will gradually strengthen into a hurricane by Monday or Tuesday, as it approaches the U.S. northeastern Gulf coast on Wednesday.

Rick Scott, governor of the U.S. southern state of Florida, has declared a state of emergency for 26 counties, a move that frees up resources for storm preparation.

"This storm will be life-threatening and extremely dangerous," Scott said Sunday.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Going mobile, version 2: Tell us what you think!

We have just rebuilt the mobile version of our website. You may remember that a while back we launched ReliefWeb Lite in a bid to better meet the needs of users in low-bandwidth countries.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.