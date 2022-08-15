ROK Government to Provide US$200,000 in Humanitarian Aid to Cuba in Response to Fire Incident in Matanzas Industrial Zone

1. The government of the Republic of Korea will provide $200,000 in humanitarian aid to Cuba, where a fire incident in the Matanzas Industrial Zone has caused severe damage.

The incident has left 128 injured, 1 dead, 14 missing, and 4,744 evacuated (Source: Cuba Ministry of Health, UN OCHA).

The government plans to provide emergency medicines and medical supplies to Cuba through the UNICEF Cuba Country Office.

2. The ROK government hopes that its humanitarian aid to Cuba will help bring stability to daily lives of affected Cuban citizens and restore the accident site.