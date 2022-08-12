Response to fire incident at the Matanzas Industrial Zone Situation Report No. 06 from the Resident Coordinator Office, (August 11th, 2022)

This report has been prepared by the Resident Coordinator Office of the United Nations System in Cuba. It covers the period from 15:00 p.m. on August 10th to 12:00 p.m. on August 11th (local time).
Summary
-
Authorities confirm the fire has been controlled. The flames in tanks 1 and 2 have been extinguished. The work is concentrated in tank 3.
-
Radar and satellite confirm the decrease in gas emissions in the area.
-
4A firefighter, who was in critical condition with a high level of burns has died.
-
The number of injured people increased to 130 patients. 23 people remain hospitalized. 4 patients remain in critical condition, 2 in serious condition and 17 patients remain in care.
-
14 people remain missing. Specialized doctors will work to identify the victims.
-
4744 people remain evacuated, almost 1000 of them in state institutions.
-
According to the Minister of Science, Technology and the Environment, there is evidence that environmental pollution indicators have decreased. Air quality continues to be monitored.