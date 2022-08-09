Response to fire incident at the Matanzas Industrial Zone Situation Report No. 03 from the Resident Coordinator Office, (August 9th, 2022)

This report has been prepared by the Resident Coordinator Office of the United Nations System in Cuba. It covers the period from 12:00 p.m. on August 8th to 12:00 p.m. on August 9th (local time).

Summary

The fire incident situation in Matanzas Industrial Zone remains complex. Four of the 8 fuel storage tanks have been affected by the flames. Oil in the fourth tank had been removed in a timely manner.

Fire spread to nearby areas, where power generation facilities are located, has been avoided.

Since the morning of August 9th, foam began to be spread using motorized pumps. Work is carried out jointly between the Fire Department, the Ministry of Construction, the Institute of Hydraulic Resources, and specialized forces from Mexico and Venezuela.

The number of injured people remains at 125 patients. 2 patients remain in critical condition, 2 in serious condition and 12 patients remain in care.

14 people remain missing.

4744 people have been evacuated: 904 to state designated facilities.