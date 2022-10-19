Plan of Action United Nations system Cuba - Hurricane Ian response (October 2022)

Situation overview

With a diameter spanning 600 km, Hurricane Ian lashed the western region of the country with sustained winds of more than 200 km/h and even stronger gusts, significant storm surge and coastal flooding. The impact of the hurricane left a trail of destruction as it crossed the country, exiting Cuban territory as a Category 4 storm

on the Saffir-Simpson scale (1-5). Preliminary estimates indicate that some 3.2 million people were directly affected in the provinces of Pinar del Río, Artemisa and La Habana, as well as the Special Municipality Isla de la Juventud.

Ian affected Cuban territory for six hours, wreaking havoc across several municipalities, including the capital of Pinar del Río Province, where the eye of the hurricane lingered for an hour and a half. Sea waters reached two kilometers inland in several coastal areas, with the height of floodwaters reaching 1.5 meters. Reported damages are significant and combine the complexity of the impacts in a major urban area with the loss of livelihoods in rural municipalities.

76,221 people were evacuated to centers set up by

local government authorities while others relocated to

the homes of friends and family, in compliance with the guidelines of the National Civil Defense General Staff. Despite the prevention efforts of authorities and the warnings issued to the population, this powerful hurricane left three dead following its passage through Pinar del Río.

Initial assessments indicate critical damage to housing, access to drinking water and electricity, health and educational institutions, facilities that store or distribute food, thousands of hectares of crops, agricultural and livestock production and fisheries, i.e., the fundamental means of livelihood of the population of the affected municipalities.

Major challenges persist for reestablishing electricity, which impacts several basic services, including running

water, in addition to the damage caused to water reservoirs and distribution systems. The complex situation creates the conditions for an increased risk of dengue

and gastrointestinal diseases in a context where serious damages to health facilities have been reported.

Immediate national efforts have been important to restore living conditions and the minimum operation

of services, including a recovery strategy that looks to reduce pre-existing vulnerabilities. However, the damage is devastating. Hurricane Ian hit Cuba amid a complex post-COVID-19 global context as the country faces economic challenges.

Cuba is excluded from major international financial institutions and faces extremely limited access to international capital markets, making it very difficult to finance disaster response efforts and the country’s development. In the aftermath of Ian’s destruction, it is critical to support Cuba in its ongoing response and recovery efforts.