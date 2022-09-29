Natural Hazards Monitoring - 29 September 2022

Hurricane Ian

United States of America

On 28 September 2022, the United States Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA), provided information on Hurricane Ian's passage in Florida, United States in their morning briefing. Hurricane Ian was Category 4 and expected to approach the west coast of Florida as an extremely dangerous major hurricane. As of the morning, mandatory and voluntary evacuations were requested to 18 counties in Florida. There were 196 shelters opened with 10,600 occupants. Some airports were closed with others monitoring and evaluating the situation. The report is available at: FEMA

Cuba

On 27 September 2022, the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA), provided information on Hurricane Ian's passage in Cuba with information up to noon 27 September. According to the report, the Hurricane affected the province of Pinar del Río and the Special Municipality Isla de la Juventud. Damages were also reported in the province of Artemisa and in the capital of the country, La Habana. It is estimated that more than 3 million people have been affected, of which 500,000 are children and adolescents, and 700,000 are elderly people. The electrical grid of Cuba collapsed, 100 per cent of the country's circuits were disconnected. A media report indicated 2 deaths occurred in Pinar del Río, Cuba. The reports are available at: OCHA and BBC