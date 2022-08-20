Natural Hazards Monitoring - 19 August 2022

Official

Fire

Cuba (Update)

On 19 August, the Cuba Ministry of Health provided an updated report on the fire in Matanzas that occurred on 5 August. As of 19 August, 146 people had been treated, 18 remain hospitalized, of which 4 in critical condition and 4 in serious condition. In total, 112 had been discharged and 16 deaths were reported. The report is available at: Ministerio de Salud Publica

Unofficial

Severe Weather

Mexico

On 19 August, a media report provided information about torrential rains in several states of Mexico, mainly Jalisco state. In the municipality of Tototlán, Jalisco, 235 houses and two schools were flooded. In the state of Sonora, the torrential rains caused severe flooding in some municipalities. Some communities were flooded, landslides, streams, and rivers overflowed, and many vehicles were damaged. The state government has arranged for temporary shelters to open for affected residents. So far, 2 fatal cases were reported in the state of Sonora and Tlalnepantla de Baz municipality, Mexico State. The reports are available at: La Jornada and Xeu Mexico