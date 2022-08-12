Natural Hazards Monitoring - 11 August 2022

Official

Severe Weather

Brazil

On 11 August, the Brazil Agency of Communication provided information on the passage of an extratropical cyclone in the state of Santa Catarina, Brazil. The State Civil Defense has warned of persistent heavy rainfall with flooding, risk of mudslides and landslides in 28 cities in the state. Overall, about 360 people have been displaced from their homes, with 134 displaced in the city of Joinville. The municipality has organized three temporary shelters in response to the displacements. The reports are available at: Brazil Agency of Communication and ND+.

Fire

Cuba (Update)

On 11 August, the Cuba Ministry of Health provided an updated report on the fire in Matanzas, which has officially been declared as controlled. As of 11 August, 130 people had been treated, 23 remain hospitalized, 108 had been discharged, and 1 death was reported. The report is available at: Ministerio de Salud Publica